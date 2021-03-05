Former President Trump endorses Governor McMaster for re-election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Governor Henry McMaster for re-election in 2022.
“Henry McMaster has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina,” Trump said in a statement shared by McMaster. “He is strong on the military, our vets, crime, and the second amendment. He has also been a fabulous chief executive for his state. Henry has my complete and total endorsement as he runs for re-election.”
McMaster said Trump’s leadership “has made America stronger and more prosperous.” He said he is honored to have Trump’s support as “we Keep South Carolina Great.”