Former President Trump endorses Governor McMaster for re-election

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Governor Henry McMaster for re-election in 2022.

“Henry McMaster has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina,” Trump said in a statement shared by McMaster. “He is strong on the military, our vets, crime, and the second amendment. He has also been a fabulous chief executive for his state. Henry has my complete and total endorsement as he runs for re-election.”

McMaster said Trump’s leadership “has made America stronger and more prosperous.” He said he is honored to have Trump’s support as “we Keep South Carolina Great.”

