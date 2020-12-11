Former Gov. Beasley says Nobel Peace prize is a call to action

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley accepted the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize during a virtual ceremony at the organization’s headquarters in Rome, Italy on behalf of WFP.

Beasley is also the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

Beasley said he got his passion for helping others while in the Pee Dee.

“My mom and dad taught me, you know love your neighbor as yourself,” Beasley said. “That’s the purpose of life and so that’s the purpose of the World Food Bank — to love our neighbors, help bring peace around the world and if we don’t, we have destabilization and conflict and suffering.”

Beasley currently works to combat the global problem of hunger and shed light on the ongoing crisis of food insecurity.

“I can be in the most difficult war zone, with rubble and just turmoil and torment and suffering, and I see those little children with their bright eyes and hope that’s why we are there,” Beasley said. “We’re here for them to give them a better future because they deserve it just like we do and I’m not going to give up on them.”

Beasley said he views this award as a call to action and accepts that responsibility.

“There’s an incredible excitement of receiving the Noble Peace Prize, you just don’t get that phone call everyday, but I think comes with it, an extraordinary responsibility and so we want to take advantage of this liftoff of this prize so that we can desensitize and awaken to the world the suffering and struggling’s that we are seeing that we can truly help people around the world,” Beasley said.

Go to WFP Facebook’s page for more information.