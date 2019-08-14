Former SC Governor Mark Sanford mulls GOP challenge to Trump

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., discusses his first months back in Congress during an interview in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Sanford said Tuesday, July 16, 2019 he’s pondering a 2020 primary challenge to President Donald Trump, but political observers – and those who know the former governor and congressman well – say it’s nothing more than an attempt to keep himself relevant in the wake of his first-ever electoral loss last year. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is heading to another early voting state as he considers mounting an uphill challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

A spokeswoman confirmed that Sanford would travel Tuesday night to New Hampshire for meetings.

Last month, Sanford said he would take 30 days to decide if he would run against Trump or possibly start a think tank devoted to fiscal conservatism. He said he was determined to bring debt and fiscal restraint into the national conversation.

Sanford’s motivations immediately drew skepticism from some South Carolina political observers who have watched him plot a political comeback before and questioned whether he was merely seeking publicity.

