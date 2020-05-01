Former SC high school principal accused in shooting death of wife found dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A former high school principal in South Carolina who was previously accused in the shooting death of his wife has been found dead, News13’s sister station WCBD reports.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of James Stanton “Stan” Yarborough, 65, on Thursday night.

According to the coroner”s office, Yarborough died at his Folly Beach home around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. The Folly Beach Police Department is investigating.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

Yarborough is the former principal of Summerville High School. He was charged for the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

