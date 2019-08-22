Former SC officer accused of sexually assaulting teen

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a former Travelers Rest Police Department officer Tuesday accused of a child sex crime.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, an investigation began after investigators received a report on Aug. 7 regarding allegations against Shawn Jeffrey Jenkins, 27, who, at the time, was a police officer in Travelers Rest.

In the affidavit, the victim claimed that on Aug. 5 Jenkins reportedly pointed a Taser at him and told him to strip or be tased, and sexual acts were performed.

The alleged assault occurred while the victim was visiting Jenkins’ home.

The investigation revealed that Jenkins and the victim, a 17-year-old boy, were familiar with each other and had known each other for several years.

Jenkins was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was later released on $20,000 bond.

Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford issued the following statement in regard to Jenkins’ arrest:

“Former officer Shawn Jenkins was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office yesterday. He was terminated last week for policy violations before he was charged and arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.”

