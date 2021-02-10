Former SCANA CEO to enter guilty plea for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is expected to enter a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud next week.

Marsh, who also chaired the company’s Board of Directors, was supposed to enter the plea back in December but the case was postponed.

US Attorney for the District of South Carolina, Peter McCoy, announced on Wednesday that the hearing will take place on February 24th at 10:00 a.m.SCANA agrees to settle fraud charges in failed VC Summer nuclear plant project

Authorities say Marsh helped lead a cover-up of the financial trouble that jeopardized the nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.

SCANA, and partner Santee Cooper, abandoned the VC Summer project more than three years ago.Former SCANA executive faces prison time in failed nuclear debacle

The utility raised rates nine times, with the permission of state regulators, to help pay for the reactors, even though they knew the project was doomed.

It added up to customers paying more than $2 billion toward the now-failed project.

$500 million of that was used to pay dividends to shareholders.

The hearing will take place inside the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia.