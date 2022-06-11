ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former Upstate college campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged with child sex crimes dating back more than 25 years.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Caleb Rivera, 47, a former officer at Spartanburg Methodist College, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Rivera worked there from June to October, when he was placed on administrative leave, and fired when charges were filed, the school said.

Julia Rivera, 47, was charged with committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child under 16. According to warrants, the crimes happened sometime between July 1995 and July 1997 in Abbeville County.

The Riveras were both booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

The Honea Path Police Department asked SLED to investigate the case.