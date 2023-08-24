WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A former Hampton County deputy has been arrested in connection with a deadly Aug. 15 shooting at a Walterboro restaurant and bar.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound late in the evening at the Barrel House Grille on Robertson Avenue, Walterboro police said. She died after being taken to a hospital.

Tameka Carter, 46, the former deputy, and Marvis Williams, 43, were identified as suspects. Carter surrendered to law enforcement but Williams remains at large.

Carter faces charges of homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

News 2 has reached out to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office for additional information about Carter’s employment with the agency.