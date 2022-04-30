LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Richland County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday in Lexington County and charged with stalking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to an arrest warrant, James Christopher Leaisure, 28, sent numerous threatening text messages to his spouse over a period of several days, including ones that threatened assault, some that that woman considered life-threatening and one that described how he would damage a vehicle so it would not be drivable.

SLED said Leaisure confirmed in a voluntary interview on Thursday that he wrote the messages. He was told not to contact his spouse anymore during the investigation, but he continued to contact her the following day, the arrest warrant said.

Leaisure was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.