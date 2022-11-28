GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, who faces multiple charges including assault, is set to appear in court Monday.

Ryan Andrew Gibson was charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery as well as misconduct and misconduct in office from an incident back in 2020.

Arrest warrants state that on July 30, 2020, Gibson, then a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, made an unlawful arrest and struck a victim with his hands and legs.

A complaint was filed and Gibson was fired on Aug. 5, 2020.

The complaint stated that the victim, Benny Jones, came outside his home when deputies pulled someone over in front of his residence and were in the process of an arrest. That’s when Gibson allegedly assaulted Jones.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about it when you see the police,” Jones said in a 2021 interview. “You should feel safe, not terrified. In my case, I felt terrified.”

Gibson’s case is scheduled on the trial docket to be heard Monday morning.