Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to visit Charleston for book tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will make a stop in Charleston for her book tour.
It will take place Sunday, November 17 at the Charleston Gaillard Center Grand Ballroom.
The event will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
General admission tickets cost $40.
You can expect a conversation about her new book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.”
Haley is also expected to discuss her foreign policy achievements, working with the White House, and more.
