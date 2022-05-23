BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) — Former Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling and his brother was hurt Saturday in a boating incident on the Beaufort River, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials said the agency responded to the area about 1:30 p.m.

Beaufort Fire officials said Keyserling and his brother were pulled from the water and taken by boat to a dock where fire and EMS crews were waiting. CPR was performed on the boat, and they were taken to the hospital.

Officials said there is no word on the conditions of the two men. The DNR is investigating.

Keyserling, 73, was first elected mayor of Beaufort in 2008 and ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.