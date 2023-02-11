MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A former Town of Summerville police officer was sentenced to prison on Thursday for stealing from the department’s evidence room.

Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny.

Judge Bentley Price sentenced Rollings to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and probation.

According to the Summerville Police Department, Rollings was an evidence custodian with the agency in December 2020 when he reported that thousands of dollars were missing from the safe in the evidence room.

Prosecutors said an internal investigation revealed that Rollings had stolen the money and entered false information into the case management system to make it seem as if the release of funds was authorized by another employee.

“Although these were his first offenses, crimes committed by police officers undermine the judicial system by eroding public confidence,” Sean Thornton of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. “Therefore, prison time was appropriate in this situation.”

After being confronted by the police chief and other officials, Rollings reportedly confessed to the crime and was subsequently fired and charged with misconduct in office.

An audit of the evidence room conducted by SLED revealed that Rollings had also stolen several firearms to sell at local pawn shops, prosecutors said.

“This conviction was made possible by the excellent work of the Summerville Police Department and SLED agents,” Thornton said. “I would especially like to thank Chief Wright and Capt. Hirsch for attending the plea hearing and speaking on behalf of the department. I believe their participation underscored the seriousness of Mr. Rolllings’ wrongdoing.”

Rollings also pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case.

The solicitor’s office also claimed that while awaiting trial, Rollings set up fraudulent merchandise returns at an agricultural retailer in Berkeley County. In doing so, he was accused on multiple occasions of generating refunds for customers who did not exist to steal money.