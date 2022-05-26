LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators confirm to Queen City News that a former school resource officer has been charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor after he allegedly fondled himself for an underage victim over social media.

Justine Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, South Carolina, worked for Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Hatfield was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Arrest warrants show that 34-year-old Hatfield communicated with an underage victim through a live Instagram video chat session and inappropriately touched himself in front of them. The warrants state that Hatfield was a former Lancaster Police Department school resource officer and was familiar with the victim and the fact that the victim was under 18.

The video was screen recorded and sent to SLED. The victim reportedly watched Hatfield masturbate from a Lancaster home and was not on school property during the encounter.

Queen City News has learned that the parents of the victim have hired an attorney.

Lancaster County School District officials released the following statement Thursday:

We are aware that there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation concerning a former School Resource

Officer who once was assigned to one of our schools. We do not know the full scope or breadth of the

investigation and therefore cannot comment on it. School Resource Officers are not employed by the school

district nor supervised by the district. They are employees of the law enforcement agency they represent.

We will continue to monitor this situation and cooperate with any law enforcement investigation as requested.

No further comment will be made at this time. We will defer to the investigating law enforcement agency for

any specific information released. Our main concern stays focused on any victim of a crime and their mental

and physical well-being.

Hatfield was also a part of the See Lancaster board. City officials tell Queen City News that he was terminated on Wednesday.