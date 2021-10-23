Former South Carolina special DUI prosecutor physically assaulted children, warrants say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Arrest records show a former special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is accused of choking, striking, and throwing children in what was described as “violent encounters.”

Justin Mims was arrested Thursday by officers with the Hanahan Police Department where he is facing a charge of attempted murder and five charges of neglect by a legal custodian.

Records show the attempted murder charge comes from allegations that Mims threw one of the children onto a bed and then held his face down, choking the child.

An investigator, who provided a statement during a bond hearing Thursday night said the child was coughing and gasping for air after Mims released him.

Another incident revealed Mims slapped and struck a child several times on one occasion and threw her into a chair.

He’s also accused of leaving what was described as a “long gun” on the floor, which was within reach three children.

Mims was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2020. He has been fired from the department.

The Hanahan Police Department is still investigating.