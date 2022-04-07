FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before noon on Thursday, a former Cumberland County student returned to a town high school and pulled a weapon on a current student, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A School Resource Officer responded to Westover High School “for a report of a weapon on campus,” a news release said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile male entered the school campus and pointed a gun at a student, deputies said.

The suspect, a male juvenile, was then located approximately 15 minutes later behind a grocery store near the high school.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in his book bag and charged him with possession of a firearm on campus, assault by pointing a gun and trespassing. He is currently in custody, and his identity will not be released due to age, the release said.

Deputies said the Department of Juvenile Justice is now handling the case.