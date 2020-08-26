Former teacher in Horry, Marion counties pleads guilty to solicitation of minor, sentenced to prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A former teacher in Horry and Marion counties pleaded guilty Monday to solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Kenneth Howard McWilliams allegedly contacted a minor through Facebook Messenger in April 2017, according to the AG’s office. McWilliams had conversations with the victim that referred to meeting to “engage in sexual activity,” officials said.

McWilliams was a middle school teacher in Marion County when the allegations surfaced. He had previously been employed by Horry County Schools.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton says McWilliams was employed August 1, 2008 to August 16, 2009 as an AVID Coach at the HCS Early College High School. He was also employed as a teacher at the Horry County Education Center August 17, 2009 to September 24, 2014 when resigned.

McWilliams admitted to the sexual conversations and sending nude photos to the victim, officials said. He was arrested April 18, 2017. After being released on bond, he was seen at the victim’s school, and admitted he visited the victim at school multiple times and was re-arrested Sept. 7, 2018.

His teaching certificate was suspended in 2017 after he was charged.