Former UGA professor pleads guilty in child pornography case

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former University of Georgia professor has pleaded guilty in a federal child pornography case.

On Tuesday, James Edward Monogan, III, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to officials, a Monogan admitted to authorities that he possessed hundreds of images of child pornography.

The investigation into Monogan began in February of 2019.

Monogan was using at least two user names on the messaging mobile app KIK to distribute child pornography, according to officials.

“Monogan actively participated in the evil world of child pornography and brazenly engaged in his criminal behavior using a computer belonging to his employer. He will spend many years inside a federal prison for his crime, ” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary.

Investigation into Monogan revealed he had 452 images of child pornography and eight videos depicting child sexual exploitation material on his UGA laptop. In addition to that, he had an 119 images of child sexual exploitation material on his cell phone.

Monogan faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He also faces a maximum lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Monogan will be required to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing date for Monogan has not been set.