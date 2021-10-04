Former Univ. of SC president regrets taking job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen called taking the job to lead the school the biggest regret of his life.

Caslen spoke to The Post and Courier newspaper after the paper reviewed 3,800 pages of his emails.

Caslen served as president less than two years leaving in the wake of a plagiarism controversy during a May commencement speech.

Caslen also called the school “The University of California” in that same address.

Caslen wrote in the emails that South Carolina and the university were the most hostile and destructive community he has even known.

Caslen told the newspaper he still feels that way five months later.