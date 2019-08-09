Fort Bragg soldier accused of stealing $2 million worth of military property

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Department of Justice officials say a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg is accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of military property.

Bryan Allen faces federal charges of theft of government property.

An indictment filed Tuesday acknowledges two counts of aggravated identity theft, theft of military property, and conspiracy to steal such property against Allen.

From December 2016 through June 2018, DOJ officials say Allen stole more than $2.2 million of military property.

Notable items Allen is accused of stealing includes 43 enhanced night vision goggles, a U.S. military sensitive item made to military specifications, which require “demilitarization” and disposal/destruction, in accordance with the Department of Defense policies.

The indictment reads that Allen used his position as property book officer for the 4th Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg to “decrease the number of items shown in the possession of specific companies, which reduced the number of items expected to be located in a physical inventory of those items.”

Court records show investigators executed a search warrant in late February at a surplus store in Fayetteville, where they believed the owner was dealing in stolen military property. Investigators obtained text messages between Allen and the store’s owner, in which Allen shared pictures of the devices and discussed prices for them.

If convicted, officials say Allen would face up to a maximum of 19 years in prison a $250,000 fine for each of the four counts, and a term of up to three years supervised release following his imprisonment term.

In court documents, DOJ officials say there are “additional targets” in the case they plan to charge.

