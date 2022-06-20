FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier was killed Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Duplin County, the Army announced Monday.

The soldier, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taking part in a training exercise when they needed medical care, according to authorities.

The Army said the soldier was being transported to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for treatment due to limited beds at Womack Army Medical Center.

“While enroute to Camp Lejeune, the Soldier exited the vehicle and was struck by oncoming traffic,” the U.S Army Special Operations Command said in a release.

He died at the scene.

The U.S. Army said the soldier was assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.