RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday in connection with a January shooting that killed a Fort Bragg Soldier.

Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III.

Amos-Dixon was apprehended Sunday by Virginia State Police after a pursuit lasting several hours and is currently being held in Virginia, pending extradition to North Carolina; according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to Hammock Lane in Raeford for an unknown incident Jan. 18 at about 10:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Smith lying on the ground unresponsive and began life-saving efforts, but Smith later died.

With assistance from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office identified Amos-Dixon as a suspect.

Amos-Dixon is also a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier in the evening on Jan. 18. At about 8:50 p.m., the Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to an assault.

Deputies arrived to find 29-year-old Chelsea Ling Chung with her child in the bathroom of a Chinese restaurant. According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Ling Chung said Amos-Dixon shot her in her vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Hayes Road in Spring Lake.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said her child suffered superficial injuries during the shooting. The sheriff’s office said their investigation found Amos-Dixon allegedly fired multiple rounds into Ling Chung’s car as she and her child tried to leave.

Harnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Amos-Dixon at that time for two counts of attempted murder, 10 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is still ongoing in Smith’s death. Anyone information is asked to contact Detective Spence at (910) 875-5111.