FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier living in Fayetteville is offering a $500 reward after he said someone stole a package containing his great grandfather’s World War I military items.

(Credit: Ben White)

Ben White said the box on his porch contained the following items of his great-grandfather’s:

Blue denim duffel bag marked “PVT Geo. M. White, England/France, 1916/1917” and “HOLD”

U.S. Army brodie helmet (M1917)

Boots

Gas mask bag

Medical bag

White said he is currently serving in the Army just like his grandfathers before him and that he is stationed at Fort Bragg.

Ben White said that at about 3 p.m. Wednesday his surveillance camera captured a woman walking up to his home on Spring Street in the Haymount neighborhood and taking a package from his porch.

In the video he provided CBS 17, a woman can be seen running up to the porch, picking up the package and hurrying back to her car. He shared the following surveillance video with CBS 17:

White said the car appears to be a blue four-door Porsche Cayenne and that there appeared to be someone else in the passenger seat.

He described the woman as having brown hair worn in a bun. She was wearing a pink coat and pajama pants.

(Credit: Ben White)

(Credit: Ben White)

Fayetteville police confirmed that they responded to the home in reference to a theft of a package.