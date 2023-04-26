WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fort Bragg soldier wanted “remove” racial minorities from several North Carolina counties, including Scotland and Robeson counties, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Noah Edwin Anthony, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle, according to the release.

Anthony had a “self-titled ‘operation'” found on his devices with a goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be,” according to the release.

Anthony was stopped March 3, 2022 at the entrance of Fort Bragg as part of a random vehicle search, according to the release. After he stepped out of his car, the officer found a privately made 9mm weapon, often referred to as a “ghost gun,” with no serial number.

Military police located two extended magazines, ammunition, and an American flag with a Swastika on it and other “Nazi type patches,” according to the release.

Another 3D-printed rifle was found inside Anthony’s room at Fort Bragg, which also contained no serial number, according to the release. Officials found white supremacist literature, t-shirts, patches, and several electronic devices.

Anthony will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the release.