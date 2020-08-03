Fort Sumter, other national parks in SC to close due to Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service announced a list of parks that would be closed or have reduced operations due to the possible impact of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will be temporarily closed.

The concession ferry service to Fort Sumter will be suspended after the 9:30 am and 10:45 am trips.

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will also be temporarily closed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias.

