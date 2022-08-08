FILE | This file photo shows the inside of Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD/Tim Renaud)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Civil War-era cannonball was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend.

The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the cannonball was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National Historic Park.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the fort was closed and the last tour boat of the day was canceled,” park officials.

There was no damage to historic structures at the fort, and no injuries were reported.

Normal operations resumed on Sunday. News 2 reached out to the fort for additional information.