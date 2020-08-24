Four dead, one injured in SC crash Saturday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people are dead and one is hospitalized following a car crash in Greenville overnight, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, Greenville County EMS and the Greenville City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at 1015 North Main Street in Greenville around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “Five adults were traveling south on North Main Street shortly before 03:00 on Sunday morning. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a large tree. Four of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. One individual was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.”

According to the Greenville City Police Department, three of the occupants were ejected from the Black BMW Sedan while two of the other occupants were trapped inside. The department said the one survivor is in serious, but stable condition.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as being 24-year-old Haskel Yves Martinez, of Simpsonville, 23-year-old Timothy Isaiah Webb, of Simpsonville, 21-year-old Kayla Missely Castro, of Greenville, and 24-year-old Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez, of Taylors.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Departmental Collision Reconstruction Team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

