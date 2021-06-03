Four killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 264 Bypass in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the death of four teens with two others injured after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Sgt. B.A. Taylor with the Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:43 a.m. on US Hwy. 264 Bypass south of NC 43, 1.3 miles north of Greenville’s city limits. A large box truck traveling north ran off the road to the left, crossed through the median cable and struck a vehicle heading south.

Three people died at the scene and a fourth victim died at Vidant Medical Center, officials said. One other person in the vehicle that was struck survived the crash. The other injury involved the driver of the box truck.

Trooper J. Proctor, who is the primary investigator in the crash, said the cause of the crash was the box truck exceeding safe speeds in the rain. The driver, Alberto Pedraza III, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The teens who were killed were identified Thursday night:

Abby Foster, 18, Farmville

Madison Wilson, 18, Tarboro

John Winstead, 16, Tarboro

Devin Wilson, 15, Tarboro

Also injured was Dakota Wilson, 17, of Tarboro.

Winterville Fire and EMS, Pitt County EMS and Red Oak Fire Department responded along with the NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash impacted both sides of the US Hwy. 264 Bypass, impacting traffic and causing delays for drivers heading eastbound and westbound. All lanes of traffic were re-opened Thursday evening.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.