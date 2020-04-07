Four suspects arrested in ‘rash of breaking and entering’s’ in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four suspects were arrested and charged with multiple crimes in a rash of breaking and entering’s in the City of Lumberton beginning in March, police said.

Some of the items stolen were: lawn care equipment, tools, money and personal checks, TVs, electronics, a utility trailer, and a Chevrolet Silverado Truck, Lumberton Police said. Investigators were able to find some of the stolen items and return them to the victims.

Eric Monroe, 24, of Lumberton was arrested March 19 and charged with:

2 counts: Breaking and Entering

2 counts: Larceny After Breaking and Entering

1 count: Possession of Stolen Property

1 count: Felony Conspiracy

1 count: Forgery of Instrument

1 count: Uttering Forged Instrument

2 counts: Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Joseph Locklear, 27, of Lumberton, was arrested March 23 and charged with:

2 counts: Breaking and Entering

2 counts: Larceny After Breaking and Entering

1 count: Possesion of Stolen Property

2 counts: Felony Conspiracy

1 count: Forgery of Instrument

1 count: Uttering Forged Instrument

2 counts: Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Sebastian Quinn Lawery, 25, of Lumberton, was arrested April 6 and charged with:

2 counts: First Degree Burglary

1 count: Breaking and Entering

2 counts: Larceny After Breaking and Entering

2 counts: Felony Larceny

3 counts: Felony Conspiracy

Robert Kinlaw, 21, of Maxton, was arrested April 6 and charged with:

2 counts: First Degree Burglary

2 counts: Breaking and Entering

3 counts: Larceny After Breaking and Entering

2 counts: Felony Larceny

3 counts: Felony Conspiracy

Lumberton Police said more arrests are pending. Investigators are working to identify additional crimes and recover more stolen property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak to Detective Frank Durden.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in making these arrests.

