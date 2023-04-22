WILSONS MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Highway 96 in North Carolina was closed Friday night and early Saturday morning after a tanker truck overturned and spilled fuel on the road, the state Department of Transportation said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called at 5:39 p.m. to the wreck just north of Little Devine Road, about 3 miles east of Wilsons Mills. The road remained closed until 12:37 a.m. Saturday,

The driver of the truck failed to maintain lane control and overcorrected causing the truck to overturn and roll over several times, the highway patrol told CBS 17. It was fully loaded with about 8,000 gallons of fuel, and a small spill was contained, troopers said.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

The driver was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Troopers said they expected it to take three to four hours to offload the fuel into another tanker.

The valves that normally allow fuel removal can not be accessed, said Adam Carroll, a spokesman for Johnston County Emergency Management. He said crews had to drill into the tanker to access the fuel and then pump out the fuel.

(Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

The driver will be cited with failure to maintain lane control, the highway patrol said.