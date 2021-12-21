Fugitive on the run for 20 years arrested in North Carolina in connection to sexual assault of 5-year-old

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive who had been on the run for over 20 years was arrested on Saturday in connection to the sexual assault of a 5-year-old, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Friday, investigators learned a suspect in an ongoing investigation, 40-year-old Julian Solis-Cardenas, was using an alias. His real name was revealed to be Eric Santibanez-Cardenas.

He was wanted with full extradition out of Las Vegas, Nevada, on an order for arrest/failure to appear in reference to four counts of sexual assault of a 5-year-old male that happened in May 2001.

Santibanez had been on the run for more than 20 years and was later determined to have been using an alias since 2006.

On Saturday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and additional resources set up a ruse

appointment in High Point to meet with Santibanez.

High Point officers, standing by in the area, would be notified once he arrived so they could arrest him.

Santibanez arrived as planned. Officers responded and found him in the parking lot at the arranged

location, waiting in his white pick-up truck, and he was arrested without incident.

Santibanez admitted to using the alias since 2006 and gave his real name to the officers.

He will be returned to Nevada to face his criminal charges from 2001.