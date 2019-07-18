FULL INTERVIEW: Mark Sanford speaks about possible run for president

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is contemplating a run for President of the United States.

Sanford said he will decide within the month whether or not he plans to run for the Republican nomination against President Trump.

After serving the state as Governor, Sanford also served as a Representative to Congress, lost a re-election bid during a primary battle ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

News13’s sister station News 2 spoke with Sanford on Wednesday about his time away from politics and the potential presidential bid. He said a priority for him is addressing federal spending.

“I think we are walking towards the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our nation,” he said. “We are having zero conversation on debt, deficit or government spending at the federal level and in this presidential race, I think it needs to be a part of the debate.”

The South Carolina Republican Party has already released a statement, calling the possible move, “dumb.”

Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, released a statement saying:

“The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his Governorship. This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian trail.”