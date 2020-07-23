Funds still available through SC’s COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Thrive, a non-profit organization that offers valuable resources to people in need, said it still has funds available through its COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

The program was designed to provide emergency rental assistance to South Carolinians facing financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible households can now receive assistance of $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies.

“For South Carolinians who need help paying the rent in these challenging times, we’d like to spread the word that funds are still available through this helpful SC Thrive program,” said SC Thrive CEO Tricia Richardson. “For those applying, please note the importance of sending in your application and supporting documentation—as this will expedite the approval process.”

The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program has had over 3,000 individuals begin an application since it launched in late May.

SC Thrive encourages applicants to seek assistance for submitting documents through landlords, county government offices, employers, and community serving organizations that currently allow visitors.

Those wishing to submit new applications for the program or simply learn more about it can do so at https://scthrive.org/covid-19-rental-assistance-program/.

Applicants must meet a number of requirements to qualify for the program, including:

• Applicants must be South Carolina residents.

• Applicants’ household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LPONAh.

• Applicants’ employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

• Applicants must be PAST DUE on rent.

• The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.

• The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

• The applicant CANNOT be approved for or a recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).