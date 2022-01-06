Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County deputy, detention officer who died day apart

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements were announced Thursday for a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a detention officer who died a day apart.

Visitation for Deputy Welton Locklear will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Annease Drive Praise & Worship Church in Fairmont, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Robeson Community College auditorium in Lumberton, with burial to follow at the church.

Visitation for Detention Officer Larry Morgan will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home in Pembroke, according to the sheriff’s office. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial.

Locklear died Tuesday while on duty. He was assisting a funeral escort when he had a heart attack, according to the sheriff’s office. A day later, Morgan died shortly after his shift ended after a “medical emergency.”