MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices across South Carolina are climbing ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Florence now more than $4, according to AAA.

The average price in South Carolina on Saturday was $3.987 on Saturday, AAA’s website showed. That’s up from $3.958 on Friday and $3.843 a week ago.

The price has also risen by 4.5% in the past month and is up 50% since May 7, 2021, when the average price was $2.659. The record average price per gallon is $4.121 set on Sept. 15, 2008, according to AAA.

In Myrtle Beach, the average price on Saturday was $3.982 on Saturday, AAA’s website showed. That’s up from $3.926 on Friday and $3.791 a week ago.

Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen by about 4.8% over the past month and are up about 41% since May 7, 2021. The record average price per gallon is $4.057 set on March 11, according to AAA.

In Florence, the average price on Saturday surpassed $4 on Saturday, rising to $4.035 per gallon, AAA’s website showed. That’s up from $3.976 on Friday and $3.869 a week ago.

The prices in Florence have increased by about 3% in the past month and by more than 49% in the past year, according to AAA. The record average price per gallon in Florence is $4.138 set on Sept. 14, 2008.

The national average on Saturday was $4.301, according to AAA.