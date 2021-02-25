Gambino crime family’s elder Gotti, Peter, dies in North Carolina prison

FILE – In this June 4, 2002, file photo, Peter Gotti, center, is escorted out of the Waterfront Commission following his arrest in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Gotti, 81, died of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., said the person, who could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. (Mike Albans/The Daily News via AP, File)

The brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press.

The 81-year-old Peter Gotti died Thursday of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took charge of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up.

A former mobster and close confidant of John Gotti says Peter’s kindness got in the way of leading the crime family.