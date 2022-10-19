ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old gang member is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly shooting a 63-year-old woman while they were both driving in Rocky Mount, police said.

Mark Williams is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; discharging from an enclosure; discharging into occupied property; damage to property; and discharging in city limits

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, Rocky Mount Police said in a news release.

The woman was driving north on North Wesleyan Boulevard when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots into her car, the news release said. After the shooting, she drove herself to UNC Nash Healthcare. She was later taken to ECU Health in Greenville for additional treatment.

Police said Monday night that the woman was “stable” and that it was not a random shooting.

After the shooting, Rocky Mount police used a tracking system to identify the Williams’ car, which officers found later at a Tarboro home on Edmonson Avenue, the news release said.

Williams later turned himself in at the Rocky Mount police headquarters. He was given a $140,000 secured bond and taken to the Nash County Detention Center.