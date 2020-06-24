Gas prices climb 35 cents over past 2 months

(WBTW) — Chances are you’re starting to see higher prices at the pump.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to stay home, demand for gas dropped and so did prices.

The national average fell to $1.74 per gallon in late April. In parts of the country, you could even find prices under a dollar.

Now that the economy is reopening, prices have jumped 35 cents in the past two months.

“If the situation with coronavirus does improve, look for gas prices to spend much of the summer continuing to inch higher,” Patrick DeHann with Gasbuddy.com said.

Prices in the News13 area are still lower than what they were last year. Myrtle Beach’s average sits Wednesday at $1.96, about three cents higher than Tuesday, according to AAA. Florence is at $1.97. Statewide, South Carolina is averaging $1.92.

North Carolina is 12 cents higher at $2.04 per gallon.