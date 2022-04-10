MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices continued to fall across the Carolinas on Sunday, according to online statistics from AAA.

In South Carolina, the average cost of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas was $3.762. That’s a 7.7% drop from one month ago when it was $4.076. Sunday’s average price still represented a $31.3% increase from a year ago.

In North Carolina, the price has fallen from $4.181 a month ago to $3.869, a 7.5% drop. However, the current average price is still $32.3% higher than a year ago.

Among counties across the Grand Strand and Pee on Sunday, the average price was:

Darlington — $3.969

Dillon — $3.994

Florence — $3.836

Georgetown — $3.938

Horry — $3.758

Marion — $3.843

Marlboro — $3.838

Robeson — $3.908

Scotland — $3.933

The national average on Sunday was $4.116.