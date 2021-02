GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County School District (GCSD) on Tuesday announced that all students are expected to return to full face-to-face instruction in March.

According to GCSD, elementary schools will begin face to face instruction five days per week on March 1.

Middle and high schools will begin hybrid plus instruction on March 1, then transition to face-to-face instruction five days per week on March 8.