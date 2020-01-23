Georgetown man, 20, considered armed & dangerous, wanted for murder

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted for murder and armed robbery.

Malachi Kadeem Thompson is wanted on the two charges after a shooting on Monday night. A second suspect, Matthew Elliott, 22, already has been charged in the case.

Police say Thompson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

One person was shot to death and another injured in shootings on Monday night in Georgetown. Police were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. Monday regarding the victims.

Upon investigation, it was found that the shootings were related and happened in the area of Lincoln and Legion streets in Georgetown, police said. A 22-year-old Georgetown man was taken to MUSC in Charleston for treatment. Kawaun Montique Myers, 33, of Georgetown, died at the hospital.

Georgetown Police said Steven Matthew Elliott, 22, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the GPD “TIP LINE” at 843-545-4400.

