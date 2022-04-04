GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County authorities said Monday the death of a Georgia man who fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville on Saturday was an accident.

Deputy Greenville County Coroner Jennifer Cason of the coroner’s office said Ryan Johnston, 24, fell off the bridge and landed on some rocks that were partially covered with water. He was spending time with some friends while visiting from Georgia.

Greenville police said Johnston’s death was accidental and that he had drank alcohol before he fell.

The fall was caught on some nearby surveillance footage.

“It does show he was on the bridge and leaned over and ended up flipping over,” Cason said.

Kennedy Johnson said he witnessed the accident.

“We were sitting on the rock taking pictures, and we just heard someone yelling, and I look and I see him hit the water.”