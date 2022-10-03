MARTINEZ, G.A. (WJBF) — A man got exactly what he was asking for when he was arrested for pleasuring himself in his car in a Martinez shopping center.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of Sunrise Grill on 3830 Washington Road on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to indecent exposure. The suspect, Byron Clark, admitted to deputies that he was pleasuring himself in his vehicle while in a front parking spot.

Investigators interviewed a woman who said she was walking to her vehicle which was parked next to Clark’s vehicle when she noticed him in the driver seat with his window partially lowered and pleasuring himself. She was able to record Clark in the act before calling 911.

While deputies were enroute to the scene, Clark drove away to Planet Fitness on Bobby Jones Expressway where a deputy identified him and brought him back to Sunrise Grill where he was positively identified.

While being transported to the detention center, Clark admitted to deputies that he was pleasuring himself and that he always wanted to know what being arrested was like. Investigators said Clark was “oddly polite” and “happy to be arrested.”

When asked why would he want to be arrested, Clark said its “because it’s an experience I haven’t experienced.”

When deputies informed Clark that he may be ordered to register as a sex offender, Clark responded, “Well I’m never around kids anyway.”

Clark is facing charges of misdemeanor public indecency.