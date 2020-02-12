Georgia mother accused of strangling 5-year-old daughter

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mother has been accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter.
News outlets report 30-year-old Shekinah Akbar is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant obtained by news outlets Tuesday says the child had bruises all over her body and injuries consistent with strangulation.
The child was found unresponsive at an apartment Monday morning. She later died.
Akbar was being held without bond. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
