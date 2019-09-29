Georgia woman pumping gas gets kicked by deer

BRUNSWICK, GA (AP) — A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.

Lynda Tennent told WJXT-TV she was pumping gas in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Tennent said she thought she was being robbed. The animal’s hoof hit when she wasn’t looking.

Tennent said she stood there for a minute to process what happened. She didn’t say whether she suffered any other injuries.

Despite everything, she told the television station she was still in good spirits.

Tennent said the deer ran off.

