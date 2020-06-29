Get ready for South Carolina’s 2020 sales tax holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Computers, clothes, and school supplies are among a variety of items customers can purchase free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday.
Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes for the 72-hour period from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.
Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
Tips for safe Sales Tax Holiday shopping:
- Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too. Find cybersecurity tips at dor.sc.gov/securitycenter.
- Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.
- If you shop in-store, practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDCand SCDHECto help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
Get the details and start planning your Tax Free Weekend by visiting dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend for shopping lists and FAQs.
Information for Retailers
- All retailers who sell eligible items participate in the Sales Tax Holiday and may not collect Sales Tax from their customers on eligible purchases.
- Sales of eligible tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday should be reported and taken as a deduction on a retailer’s August Sales Tax return. Retailers can file and pay Sales Tax and manage all of their South Carolina tax accounts online using our free tax portal, MyDORWAY.
- Review Revenue Ruling #19-4 and Information Letter #20-17 for additional information.
Share the savings! Post your Sales Tax Holiday deals, savings, and photos using #SCtaxfree. RSVP to the event on Facebook and follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for Tax Free Weekend updates, resources, and reminders.