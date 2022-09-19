RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Youth Deer Hunting Day will take place Saturday in North Carolina, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission.

Officials said Youth Deer Hunting Day started in 2015 as a way to “increase interest in deer hunting among youth, seeking to increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.”

On Youth Hunting Day, anyone 17 or under can use “use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt deer,” but anyone older than 18 can only use archery equipment, officials said. All hunters are also reminded that they must wear “blaze orange” while hunting.

Outside of Youth Deer Hunting Day, officials said anyone 17 or younger must “use the legal hunting implement for the open season in the area where they are hunting.” In addition, any hunters who are 16 or older are required to have a license with a Big Game Harvest report card.