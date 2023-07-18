CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man accused of killing multiple women in New York owns land in Chester County, South Carolina.

Rex Heuermann, of Massanequa Park, New York, owns four lots in the Mirror Lakes II neighborhood in Chester County.

He was arrested Thursday in Suffolk County and charged in three long-unsolved killings of women in New York. The charges include three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the Gilgo Beach Task Force and the FBI to gather evidence in Chester County that might be relevant to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said its involvement in the investigation predates Heuermann’s arrest.