Girl, 14, killed after car with 6 juveniles runs stop sign in SC

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was killed in a wreck after a car with six juveniles inside did not stop at a stop sign in South Carolina.
Investigators say Hailee Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt and was in the backseat when she was killed around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say the car the teen was in ran a stop sign and was hit by a second car driving on state Highway 28 near Walhalla.
One of the two people in the other car was injured, while the conditions of the other five people in the car with the girl killed were not released.
