‘Glad I was vaccinated’: Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.
“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” Graham said in a statement. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”
Graham added that he will be quarantining for 10 days.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Graham said. “My symptoms would be far worse.”