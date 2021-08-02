‘Glad I was vaccinated’: Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” Graham said in a statement. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”

